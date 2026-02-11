Challenging what it means to be male

Al Stewart author of the book The Manual Getting Masculinity Right will speak at the Wonthaggi Baptist Church next month.

A CONVENTION for local men to discuss what it means to be male is set to take place at the Baptist Church in Wonthaggi on March 19. Described as a transformative gathering for men from all walks of life, the event aims to inspire and empower attendees through a series of engaging talks, workshops, and fellowship opportunities.

Participants will have the chance to connect with like-minded individuals, share life experiences, and explore topics pertinent to personal growth, community involvement, and spiritual enrichment.

Prominent Christian minister Al Stewart author of the book The Manual Getting Masculinity Right will discuss what it means to be male.

Men today have more wealth and toys than previous generations, yet there is more stress, depression and dissatisfaction. It’s never been more confusing according to Al.

“As more behaviours are called out for being patriarchal or toxic, how does a man navigate these choppy waters? Is there such a thing as healthy masculinity? Are there any good men out there leading the way?”

In his manual Getting Masculinity Right Al Stewart sifts through the current debates and challenges facing men, offering practical wisdom and insights on how to live as a man and be valued by others.

Combining decades of experience as a son, husband, father, friend and pastor, Al’s down-to-earth, no-nonsense, honest approach promises to help any man, young or old, who wants to use his life for good.

The Regional Men's Convention will be held on Thursday March 19 from 9am to 6pm at the Wonthaggi Baptist Church Corner in McBride Avenue Wonthaggi.