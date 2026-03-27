Cheers for Wonthaggi’s ‘future in tourism’ as $2.4M drops in

Friends and volunteers at the State Coal Mine in Wonthaggi cheered with delight at the announcement of an additional $2.4 million to reopen motorised tours underground. It's a much-anticipated boost to the future of tourism in the town.

Among those cheering the announcement of an additional $2.4 million to get motorised underground tours of Wonthaggi’s State Coal Mine going again were Parks Victoria Regional Manager Kerri Villiers, veteran volunteer George Scott, Bass Labor candidate Chris Buckingham, Bass MP Jordan Crugnale, Wonthaggi miner Reg Wilson, Friends of the State Coal Mine President Garry Wilson, and long-time volunteers Coral Jones and Michael Bohmer and a big group of mine friends, volunteers and supported last Friday.

FRIENDS and volunteers at the State Coal Mine in Wonthaggi have spontaneously cheered, clapped, whooped and shouted with delight at the announcement on Friday, March 27 that they would be getting an additional $2.4 million to reopen motorised tours underground.

In its heyday, before COVID, the rail car tours took more than 20,000 people, many of them visiting school children, on a tour of discovery underground, and thanks to an announcement by Bass MP Jordan Crugnale, those days are set to return… and then some.

Asked what it would mean to the tour guide and maintenance volunteers and the mine as a tourist attraction, Friends of the State Coal Mine, and himself son of a miner, Garry ‘Moz’ Wilson was emphatic.

“It means Wonthaggi has got a future in the tourism business and we’d just like to thank Jordan and everyone who has supported this announcement today. It’s wonderful,” said Moz Wilson.

Walking out for the major funding announcement at Wonthaggi’s State Coal Mine on Friday were ‘Friends’ president Garry ‘Moz’ Wilson, Bass MP Jordan Crugnale and veteran volunteer George Scott.

Through Friday’s funding announcement, Ms Crugnale said the Allan Labor Government was making sure the State Coal Mine continued as a major tourist and heritage site in Bass Coast.

The $2.4 million investment will restore the rail drift car for visitors and locals to enjoy as part of the whole historic site.

The drift car is a specially built mine cart and the only one of its kind in the southern hemisphere and was previously enjoyed by as many as 20,000 people a year.

“The new funding will restore the rail drift car used to carry people out of the mine, which hasn't operated since 2020 due to equipment failures. This announcement adds to the $1.5 million provided in 2023, which has been used for critical safety works on the ‘Main Mine’ entrance and tunnel shaft,” said Ms Crugnale.

Bass MP Jordan Crugnale took time out before Friday’s announcement to call in and deliver the good news to State Coal Mine supporter Daniel Carr.

While walking tours of the mine resumed in 2023, restoring the drift car will be a significant benefit to the mine by making underground tours of the mine more accessible, she said.

“Work on the main heading will get underway on April 27 this year with contractors Mancala Services on site. The works will bring the tunnel up to modern safety standards to future-proof the mine,” said Ms Crugnale.

"We are keeping our promise to reinstate the drift car at the historic State Coal Mine to compliment the many amazing experiences and steps through time at this heritage site.

"So, it’s a collective cheer for the Friends of the State Coal Mine, the Parks Victoria team and our legendary local former miners who are all so passionate, committed and totally embedded into keeping the mine history alive.

“This is all about future proofing an important visitor attraction and significant heritage site for Wonthaggi and the wider region.

"The State Coal Mine depends on the hard work of volunteers and Parks Victoria rangers, and we support their dedication to the Mine and community,” said Ms Crugnale.

Friends of the State Coal Mine, Garry Wilson, said part of the funding will be used to refurbish the Main Mine Heading at Wonthaggi’s State Coal Mine.

The State Coal Mine is a much-loved experience for visitors to Wonthaggi, Bass Coast and wider South Gippsland and people of all ages including school groups can now be part of one of the only historic coal mines in the Southern Hemisphere.

There is always much to see and do including tours, walks, having a picnic, enjoying the stellar quality cafe, seeing a local production at the Wonthaggi Theatrical Group's 'Shed'. The museum recounts a myriad of stories from when mine was operating, along with a 3D model of the mine and settlement town for visitors to explore.

Operating from 1909 until 1968, the State Coal Mine produced almost 17 million tonnes of coal for Victoria's industries and railways.

Volunteer at Wonthaggi’s State Coal Mine Dianne Walker takes Emerald visitor Stephanie Hanscamp on a tour of the mine recently where an announcement of the reopening of mine cart tours are expected to recommence later in the year as a result of a $2.4 million injection by the State Government.

The ALP candidate for Bass, Chris Buckingham, also attended the event on Friday saying the funding commitment was “a cracking announcement for this community” and due recognition of the efforts of the community for more than 30 years to keep their coal mining heritage alive.

“The mine is strategically located between Phillip Island and Wilsons Prom and presents a great opportunity for locals and visitors, including those coming in from overseas, to experience something else away from our glorious beaches and coastal scenery,” said Mr Buckingham.

“It would never have got up except for the passionate commitment and effort of our local Member Jordan Crugnale and the long-term efforts of the local community.”

It is expected that motorised tours down the main mine heading will recommence later this year opening up a circular tour route down the Lou Storti Mine and the Main Mine.

It’s the key, accessible aspect of the mine tour that has essentially been missing since 2020, notwithstanding the recent resumption of walking tours down the 1:4 gradient into the mine and will signal a return to Wonthaggi’s full participation in Gippsland’s tourism sector.