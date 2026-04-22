Coastal family home with bay views and a stroll to the sand

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

MODERN warmth and true family living define this quality coastal home tucked at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac just metres from the sand at Grantville.

A short path leads directly to the bay making it perfect for morning walks, beach days and sunset strolls.

Designed with families in mind the parents retreat is privately positioned upstairs with its own bedroom and ensuite creating a peaceful escape at the end of the day.

The heart of the home is the expansive open plan kitchen, dining and living area which flows to both front and rear balconies each capturing beautiful bay views.

With dining for eight it is a space made for shared meals and celebrations.

Downstairs offers three bedrooms, a central bathroom and a separate lounge ideal for kids, guests or extended family.

Outside the home truly shines.

A generous 1200sqm block provides plenty of backyard space for kids and pets to play while the spa with heat pump and entertaining deck create the perfect year-round setting for relaxing or hosting.

A double garage and side access allow ample room for boats, caravans and all the extras of a coastal lifestyle.

Grantville sits on the eastern shore of Western Port and is just 97km from Melbourne making it a popular choice for coastal living within commuter range.

The town offers a supermarket, bakery, cafes, pharmacy, Bendigo Community Bank, post office, medical facilities and a 24-hour ambulance service along with CFA cover.

The foreshore has a jetty, boat ramp, coastal walking track and playground with the monthly Grantville Community Market adding to the town calendar.

Phillip Island is a short drive south with the Bass Coast stretching beyond.

Contact Angus Hall on 0466 326 487 at Alex Scott and Staff Grantville to arrange an inspection.