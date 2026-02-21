Community stamps name on $40,000 fence project

Head curator Jasan Hysen with the first installed panel at the Walter J Tuck Recreation Reserve in Mirboo North.

A BRAND new, shiny white picket fence now surrounds the bottom oval at the Walter J Tuck Recreation Reserve in Mirboo North and community members still have the chance to etch their name into the final product.

The Mirboo North Cricket Club and Mirboo North United Football Club have been working together to drive the Pitch in for a Picket campaign, inviting everyone in the community to purchase a picket, post or panel to help fund the construction process.

Of the $40,000 target, the organisers say they’re about 90 per cent of the way.

For Cricket Club life member Steve Bickerton, the project traces back to the man whom the turf wicket is named after, former curator John Mercer, who passed away last year.

“He was travelling around, and he just mentioned to us that all the good grounds, all the grounds that look immaculate, all have a white picket fence.”

Mr Mercer made the comment in 2017 and it clearly lingered long enough in the minds of members, as they recently decided to act on it.

While the fence certainly enhances the aesthetics of the oval, Mr Bickerton said safety and practicality also influenced the club’s decision to build the fence.

“Probably one reason is aesthetic, but two was the downtime in games,” he said.

Both clubs regularly saw cricket balls and soccer balls disappear into the native bushland beyond the boundary lines during games.

This often resulted in long stretches of time spent searching.

On the far side of the oval sits a roadway, adding the concern of children potentially chasing balls without looking up.

“The cricket club and the soccer club, they’d spend a lot of time looking for and getting balls out of bush,” Mr Bickerton said.

Mr Bickerton said construction is almost complete.

The fencing panels are in place and only three gates remain left to hang, with a club member already volunteering his time to come and do the job.

“It’s all recycled PVC made in Australia,” he said.

“It’s been a massive job.”

The fence itself cost around $24,000, but the project expanded once work began.

The club installed a concrete plinth around the oval to reduce the need for whipper snipping, which added around $12,000 to $14,000 and ate into some of the funds already raised.

“We’ve still got signage and all that to go,” Mr Bickerton said, noting the club has to also cover plaques and sponsorship signs for those who have donated.

Local businesses have thrown their support behind the build, with Strzelecki Engineering, Merlewood Angus and Narellan Pools among those making substantial contributions.

The campaign offers a vast array of sponsorship packages, ranging from $50 for a single picket to $2000 for a major supporter package, which includes signage, promotion and recognition around the ground.

Some tiers allow supporters to have their name or business engraved on a plaque.

Local volunteer Sarah Prime played a pivotal behind-the-scenes role in digitalising the fundraising effort.

A web builder by trade who has been involved in the cricket club for some time, Ms Prime designed the project’s website to make donating simple.

“Whenever you’re trying to raise money or sort of get information out there, you’ve got to make it really easy for people,” Ms Prime said.

The streamlined process also greatly assisted volunteers, who otherwise would have spent hours chasing pledges.

If you wish to help close the remaining funding gap, visit pitchinforapicket.com.au or email hello@pitchinforapicket.com.au.