Congratulations to VCE students

THIS is a very important week in the lives of our Year 12 students, with the release of VCE results.



It is the finalisation of 13 years of learning and for many, coincides with other milestones such as turning 18, getting their driver’s licence and other coming-of-age activities.



What this time doesn’t represent is the end of the story for year 12 students who didn’t achieve their desired ATAR, those who completed their VCE unscored, those who completed a Vocational Major, or those who had a vocational career on their minds rather than going to university.



It’s the beginning of a new story.



If your ATAR wasn’t what you expected to expedite you straight to your desired university course, TAFE Gippsland has a range of pathways to get you there.



No matter where you live in Gippsland, we have a campus close to you, so you can continue working towards your career goal close to home.



We have almost 30 formal pathways with Federation University, which supports diploma students transitioning into undergraduate degrees.



For some courses, there is also a pathway that guarantees you a place at Federation University when you complete your diploma at TAFE Gippsland.



If university isn’t for you, we have a great range of great courses from certificate to diploma level that will allow you to study while you earn, pursue your passions and get work-ready sooner.



You can study online, part-time, full-time, face-to-face, or in the workplace.

Your learning pathway can consist of an apprenticeship or traineeship, university, employment or a promotion. There are plenty of options!



Congratulations to you all for completing your secondary education. It’s a great achievement!



Justin Fallu, Interim CEO – TAFE Gippsland