Thank you for the digital edition

I LOOK forward to “receiving” my digital edition copy each Tuesday, as it is a bit far to Wonthaggi to pick up a hard copy.

Having grown up on a dairy farm in South Gippsland (Glen Forbes) in the 1960s–70s, I felt extremely blessed to live in such a beautiful place.

Receiving your publication brings back many happy memories when I recognise names of acquaintances through sporting teams, school, church and family friends.

One section I especially like catching up with comes under the heading of “Faith Factor”. Our family was very much involved in the Glen Forbes South and Woolamai Methodist churches and later on the Wonthaggi Uniting church. I thank God for the love, support and friendship of such congregations, which I am sure continues still today.

Thank you once again.

John Lorimer, Sale