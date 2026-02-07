Coroner’s report after Wonthaggi motorcycle fatality

Sunday, 8 February 2026
POLICE will prepare a report for the coroner after the death of a man following a crash in Wonthaggi on Sunday, February 1.

Emergency services respond to a crash at the Wonthaggi Motocross Track on Sunday, February 1 where a 19-year-old Eden Park man received critical, ultimately fatal injuries in a crash.

Emergency services were called to the West Area Road motocross circuit after it was reported a motorcycle had crashed on the racetrack just after 1.30pm.

A 19-year-old Eden Park rider was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries but has since died.

Officials of Victorian Off-Road Championship (VORC), Victoria’s premier off-road racing competition and members of the Dandenong Motorcycle Club (DMCC) have expressed their grief on social media for a talented young competitor “with an unbelievable amount of dedication to the sport he loved”.

“A cheerful, fun and all-round great young man.”

As well as expressing “deepest heartfelt condolences” to the teenager’s family, DMCC has expressed its gratitude to its officials and first responders on the day.

