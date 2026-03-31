Wonthaggi ‘shopper’ arrested in main street after thefts

People heading to work and early morning shoppers noticed a kerfuffle in Graham Street Wonthaggi on Tuesday morning March 31 as local police from Wonthaggi and Cowes arrested a 48-year-old woman at around 8.50am.

Police take an alleged female offender into custody in the middle of Wonthaggi CBD on Tuesday morning this week following thefts and assaults at a local department store.

PEOPLE heading to work and early morning shoppers noticed a kerfuffle in Graham Street Wonthaggi on Tuesday morning March 31 as local police from Wonthaggi and Cowes arrested a 48-year-old woman at around 8.50am.

According to police, the woman was arrested after she had allegedly stolen items from a large retail store in Biggs Drive and then assaulted staff at this store.

The woman was reportedly wearing the recently stolen clothes at the time she was arrested, they said.

Police said the woman aggressively confronted police before being subdued and led away to a waiting divisional van.

The woman was placed in the cells and charged with the following offences:

Theft

Unlawful Assault

Commit Indictable Offence Whilst On Bail

Police expressed their thanks to the local community for their patience while a section of Graham Street was cordoned off during the incident.

If anyone has information about this matter, or any other crime, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers Victoria on 1800 333 000 or at: https://www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Information can be provided anonymously.