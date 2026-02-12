Council defends cash crunch for major projects

Graham Jolly from the Bass Coast Ratepayers and Residents Association has questioned council on cost overruns for a number of major projects.

CLAIMS of cost overruns for a number of projects managed by Bass Coast Shire Council have been defended as timing issues by Council’s Financial Services Manager.

Questioned by the Bass Coast Ratepayers and Residents Association over council’s cash flow statement as reported in the 2024/25 Annual Report, council replied that funds are pooled to ensure interest returns are maximised where possible.

“Payments received on trust are often settled within short time frames, for example the Emergency Services and Volunteers Fund Act which requires payment of all levy amounts and levy interest received within 28 days of a rates instalment due date.”

Asked if the grant received by council in relation to the reconstruction of the Stewart Road Bridge fell short of the overall project cost, requiring council to make up the shortfall from its reserves, council said the cost was forecast to be $442,000 funded from council’s annual Roads Renewal Program.

Responding to a suggestion that the Wonthaggi Union Theatre was already $100,000 above the initial cost expected by council, it was explained that the contract award amount and the budget required to ensure sufficient project management costs were funded. A contingency was also available if determined necessary.

Addressing community concern over the timing of the Olive Justice toilet block, Cr Jan Thompson confirmed the inclusion of public toilets at Olive Justice Place in Cowes had been fast-tracked and would be included in Stage 2 of the Cowes Streetscape Plan.