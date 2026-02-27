Council to consider $2.2 million Kernot bridge tender

BASS Coast Council has called a special meeting to consider a $2.2 million tender by Timber Restoration Systems for the renewal and strengthening of the Kernot bridge.

The Stewart Road bridge over the Bass River at Kernot was closed in 2025 due to safety concerns. B33_2125

BASS Coast Council will this week consider a $2.2 million tender by Timber Restoration Systems for the renewal and strengthening of the Stewart Road bridge at Kernot.

An evaluation panel comprising of three Council officers evaluated all tender submissions against the approved selection criteria and concluded the tender submitted by Timber Restoration Systems Pty Ltd would meet the requirements of the works and provide Council with the best value for money.

The existing bridge, which crosses the Bass River, has a 20-tonne load rating and was deemed unsafe following several structural assessments in 2025. Due to ongoing concerns regarding overloading, the bridge was closed for safety reasons.

Following consultation and cost estimates to undertake repair works council resolved to reconstruct the bridge to a higher load rating of 44 tonnes with a 50-plus-year design service life.

This approach will future-proof the structure and ensure it continues to function as a critical crossing for the local community, residents and emergency services.

Construction is expected to commence in early 2026 and be completed within six months from the commencement of decommissioning of the current structure.