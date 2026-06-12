Cracker of a clearing sale the end of an era at Inverloch

It was the end of an era for the Langley family of Inverloch on Friday, June 12, when they staged a clearing at their ‘South Kolora’ property on Korumburra-Inverloch Road, just north of the town.

The family of the late John Langley gathered at their father's farm for one last time on Friday for a well-attended clearing sale. They are, from left, Ronda Dixon, Fiona Nixon, Jock Langley, Eva Peters and Anna Langley.

IT WAS the end of an era for the Langley family of Inverloch on Friday, June 12, when they staged a clearing at their ‘South Kolora’ property on Korumburra-Inverloch Road, just north of the town.

But it was more a celebration of family memories and a wonderful life lived, on a beautiful farm, not far from the sea, where the late John Langley and his wife Margaret enjoyed the best of both worlds for almost 50 years.

“Dad really loved it here and he loved the people of Inverloch and the local community,” said daughter Fiona Nixon.

“Yes, for sure, many happy memories,” said son Jock Langley.

“Dad was pretty involved in the community, working here on the farm but also as a member of the yacht club and other things. Just a great place to live,” he said.

“And we’re really grateful for the friendship and support they received from the local community,” said Anna Langley.

0:00 / 0:22 1× It was a great day for a clearing sale at the late John Langley’s farm at Inverloch on Friday with a big crowd responding to auctioneer Josh Chivaroli’s call for bids.

Initially building a Hereford stud, from the early 60s and ultimately running a commercial beef herd, benefiting from those superior genetics, the Langley property could always be relied on for quality beef cattle.

“The property has been sold and this is just a nice way to finish up, on such a lovely day and with great support from Elders and the big crowd that’s turned out,” said Jock.

“And don’t forget the Kongwak Hall, they’re doing the catering,” said Fiona.

It was a classic old clearing sale and those that missed it will be really kicking themselves.

As well as an array of modern and useful farm machinery, there were also collectable tools and old farm implements, mixed in with household effects, furniture and more; literally something for everyone.

But there were so many lots that Elders had a number of auctioneers sharing the load and plenty of people took time away from sections of the auction while they caught up with friends or went along and had a cuppa and a sandwich, with maybe a slice or two, in the catering shed.

That’s the country life for you.

And no clearing sale in South Gippsland, at the start of winter, would not be complete without someone getting bogged after a welcome burst of rain over the past few weeks.

Auction details include: