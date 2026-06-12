Farmers answer the call for climate action

Farmers Paul and Jenny O’Sullivan with West Gippsland CMA’s Sam Shannon at the Down to Earth Farm field day.

WEST Gippsland farmers are answering the global call for climate action through a series of workshops, initiatives and on-ground actions assisted by West Gippsland Catchment Management Authority (CMA).

The push marks World Environment Day on June 5, with a fresh focus on practical steps landholders can take to cut emissions and turn good land management into a new income stream.

Between September 2025 and March 2026, West Gippsland CMA delivered the Carbon Farming Outreach Program, a series of training sessions and workshops in partnership with local Landcare groups.

A total of 188 West Gippsland farmers attended 11 workshops and events under the program.

Each session demystified carbon farming and gave practical examples of how to calculate emissions, match action with each landholder’s own goals and navigate the market to see how each property can earn carbon credits and ultimately extra income.

West Gippsland CMA’s Sam Shannon said the program was about sowing the seeds for a successful carbon farming future.

“On World Environment Day, we reflect on the power of local, collective action that will answer the global call to reduce the effects of a changing climate,” Mr Shannon said.

“Carbon farming is about managing land or agriculture to maximise the amount of carbon stored and minimise greenhouse gas emissions.

“For landholders, carbon farming can deliver benefits such as increasing productivity, biodiversity, resilience to drought and can also provide additional income sources.”

Mr Shannon said the events gave those who attended a better understanding of their farm’s emissions, the benefits of carbon farming and how to take advantage of opportunities as the sector moved towards a low-carbon future.

“It’s climate action in motion,” he said.

The Victorian Carbon Farming Outreach Program is delivered with funding support from the Commonwealth through the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.

It runs as a partnership between Agriculture Victoria, the state’s 10 catchment management authorities and Landcare Victoria.

West Gippsland CMA is responsible for more than 40,000 kilometres of designated waterways across the region, with all waterways flowing to the Victorian coast through the Gippsland Lakes or directly into Bass Strait and the Southern Ocean.