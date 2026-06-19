Soil, seeds and a winter day on the land

Joel Geoghegan, Sustainable Agriculture Team Leader at Bass Coast Landcare Network, will share the resources and training available to landholders.

BASS Coast Landcare Network is inviting the community to a series of three practical, hopeful workshops this winter, combining hands-on learning with local experts and tours to local properties.

The Climate Smart Future Homes and Farms series shares inspiring examples from across Bass Coast of how residents have increased the biodiversity, sustainability, comfort and liveability of their homes and gardens, how they did it, why, the benefits it has given them and how you can do it too.

At the second of the three sessions, Small Scale Regenerative Agriculture on Saturday June 27, participants will hear from Chris Alenson, respected soil scientist, agronomist and author of Deep Time - And the implications for a Sustainable Agriculture.

Mr Alenson will help break down the concepts behind regenerative agriculture and how they can be applied on smaller scale properties, from the small farm to the urban block.

The day will also feature Joel Geoghegan, Sustainable Agriculture Team Leader at Bass Coast Landcare Network, who will share the many resources, information and training opportunities available in this space.

Perhaps the best and most coveted part of attending days in this series is the bus tour component to visit local properties putting the topic into practice.

Organiser Lisa Wangman of Bass Coast Landcare Network said an important part of the series was the peer-to-peer learning that came from visiting local properties.

“You can ask questions and see what has or hasn’t worked in a real-life situation,” she said.

“Really, who doesn’t love looking at what other people are doing on their properties.”

The bus tour will visit two properties on the day, one that has already adopted various regenerative practices and seen a change in the ability of its soils to hold more water, with darker soils and more beneficial worms, bugs, fungi and microbes than were there before.

The other property is starting to adopt regenerative principles, and both will show how you can too. Each participant will also take home a pack of their own cover crop seeds and fertiliser to help start putting regenerative practices into place on their own property.

Past Future Homes and Farms workshops have been extremely popular, with spaces booking out quickly.

The free day is brought to the community by Bass Coast Landcare Network with support from Bass Coast Shire Council’s Environmental Partnership Program.

To book a spot, visit www.basscoastlandcare.org.au or keep an eye on the Bass Coast Landcare Network social media pages for the latest updates.