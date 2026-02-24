Dallas Loughridge crowned WNBL Breakout Player of the Year

Bena’s Dallas Loughridge enjoyed a breakout season in the WNBL.

BENA local Dallas Loughridge has put the WNBL on notice, winning the 2026 Betty Watson Breakout Player of the Year Award and announcing her arrival as one of the league’s brightest young stars.

For the 22-year-old, the award is a result of her hard work.

“It was extremely special,” she said. “I put a lot of work in outside of what everyone can see. I just worked really hard, so it was really cool to see that what I’m doing on my own is paying off.

“I worked really hard in the off-season to make sure I was prepared for my move to Adelaide. It was just nice to have a bit of recognition.”

The award is designed to celebrate emerging talent and is given to the player who made the most significant leap in their on-court performance. And after three seasons with the Southside Melbourne Flyers, not only did Dallas make a leap in her first season for Adelaide but also stamped her name alongside the most productive players in the league.

Handed the keys as the Lightning’s main point guard, Loughridge averaged a massive 16.35 points per game and 3.96 assists per game, finishing 7th in scoring and 10th in assists league wide.

“Obviously it was a bigger opportunity in Adelaide, and that’s why I ended up making the move somewhere where I could be the main point guard,” she said.

“I was extremely lucky to have an amazing team and coaches who believed in me. I was just able to go out and play my game and play with confidence. That’s really all I did. I went out and played my game.”

The numbers are certainly impressive, but Dallas says her biggest improvement this season was her personal growth as a leader.

“Being a point guard, you naturally have to have leadership because you’re the coach on the court. But stepping into that main starting role, that was something I needed to work on, being that vocal leader for the team. I think I definitely improved on that throughout the season.”

While Adelaide had an overall challenging year, finishing 6-17, Loughridge’s emergence was a clear positive, giving them something to build from.

“As a team, we’d like to win a few more games,” she said. “The team will look a little bit different next season, so it’s about adapting to my role again and just growing from this season with my leadership, and just honestly growing as a player and helping the team get more wins on the board.”

Loughridge began her junior basketball career playing for Poowong, before playing for Dandenong and Warragul later.

Her offseason won’t be quiet either, as Dallas prepares to suit up for the Casey Cavaliers in the upcoming WNBL1 South competition.

“My off-season is huge as preparation for the WNBL,” she said. “WNBL1 South is a strong competition, so it’s great preparation to go out and try things I’ve been working on in training.”