Desperate search for 12 year old swimmer at Venus Bay

POLICE and emergency services continued searching for missing Taylors Hill boy Danny all day yesterday after he went missing while swimming at Venus Bay on Sunday morning, January 25.

The 12-year-old was last seen in the water at No 4 Beach about 11.30am.

According to police, his family lost sight of him and commenced a search, with assistance from members of the public.

“Emergency services were notified shortly after 1pm and launched a large-scale search for the boy.

“Local uniform members were assisted in the search by the Air Wing, Water Police Squad, Coast Guard, SES, Life Saving Victoria and other beach-goers.

“Danny is described as being about 170cm tall with a thin build, dark short hair and dark eyes.

“He was last seen wearing a navy blue rash vest and navy blue boardshorts with a white stripe.”