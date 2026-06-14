Don’t miss the final day of the Red Shield Art Show

Hannah Richards and Amanda Hart of The Salvation Army and Mary Dortmans of Leongatha Rotary Club with some of the works on display in the Red Shield Art Show.

THE SOUTH Coast Gippsland Salvos’ Red Shield Art Show kicked off on Saturday, showcasing 154 works from local artists, the Leongatha event raising funds to aid the organisation’s support of those in need.

With the exhibition concluding at 4pm today, Sunday June 14 at 2 Long Street Leongatha, it’s a great chance to contribute to an important cause while enjoying captivating art, admission costing just $5 per person, with children aged under five free.

Many of the works are for sale.

Amanda Hart and Hannah Richards of The Salvation Army reached out to Mary Dortmans of Leongatha Rotary Club who has a strong involvement in that club’s annual Leongatha Art & Photography Show, and she connected them with local painter and art teacher Florence Crighton.

Ms Crighton’s work features in the exhibition, along with that of her students, with that group accounting for a large portion of the watercolour paintings.

“The four of us worked together, and it happened,” Ms Richards said of getting the show together, with consideration already being given to making it an annual part of local Red Shield Appeal efforts.

Along with everyone who helped set up the exhibition, including members of Leongatha Rotary Club and Ms Crighton’s students, organisers are appreciative of the support of local artists who entered their works, four paintings having already sold before opening day.

Along with watercolours, a variety of artistic mediums are represented, including oil, acrylic, coloured pencil and oil pastel.

Kathy Grass contributed an exquisitely detailed coloured pencil sketch of a dog named ‘Rowdy’, the work resembling a painting.

There are lots of paintings of animals including birds, and a stunning fish by Viv Enbom, portraits, and still life works including one from Korumburra artist Fiona Bilbrough a previous winner of the Leongatha Art and Photography Show, her oil painting ‘Roses’ standing out with brightly coloured flowers against a dark background.

While adult artists accounted for almost all the works on show, 16-year-old Elizabeth Keen of Warragul entered an eye-catching piece depicting a handsome rooster.

“We’re blown away by the talent of people in our area,” Ms Hart said, the Salvos pleased to support local artists as well as raising valuable funds for the Red Shield Appeal.