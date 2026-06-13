Elders swings into another great charity day

Charlie Koscal putts while the rest of his group watches on. a18_2326

A FULL field of 144 battled for bragging rights in surprisingly pleasant conditions during the annual Elders Charity Golf Day at Leongatha Golf Club on Friday, the 12th time the event has been held, with more than $200,000 raised before this year.

Players and others then enjoyed lunch and a lively auction conducted by Alex Dixon of Elders.

“The day showcased the strength of our community, with generous support from local businesses who donated an incredible range of auction items,” Leongatha Golf Club stated in a Facebook post.

The Elders team, employees and families who volunteered their time to help bring the day together were acknowledged, as were the efforts of the Leongatha Golf Club volunteers who worked behind the scenes to make the event a success.

Funds raised will support local families in need, including those of Xavier Saulle and Jensen Park who are both battling cancer and undergoing treatment.

In addition to entry fees and the auction, attendees had the chance to enter the draw for prizes including a mystery picnic experience, a Peninsula Hot Springs package for two, and two nights’ accommodation at RACV Cape Schanck Resort.

Tickets for the draw are still available at $20 each under “Elders Charity Golf Day” on trybooking, with winners drawn on Monday June 15.

While the golf day has raised between $30,000 and $40,000 in each of the last two years, no 2026 figure was available in time for print.