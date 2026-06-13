Wonthaggi and Traralgon go at it in crucial Gippsland contest

It was ‘game on’ in the second quarter at Traralgon as Wonthaggi Power closed the gap to two points with a pressure goal from second-gamer Billy Wyhoon.

After a good win over Leongatha the week before, Traralgon put up a good showing at Traralgon on Saturday this week. (File photo).

IT WAS ‘game on’ in the second quarter at Traralgon as Wonthaggi Power closed the gap to two points with a pressure goal from second-gamer Billy Wyhoon.

Every single player got across to Wyhoon to celebrate his first goal in Gippsland senior football and they continued to attack to the city-end goal, pressing to go ahead of a tightly pressed Traralgon defence.

As usual, intercept machine Tye Hourigan was controlling the space in front of the Wonthaggi goal, working well with Membrey and Neilson, not only marking the incoming ball but making sure a promising kick by Jarryd Blair went through for a point.

However, after doing much of the attacking for the first 10 minutes, Traralgon went up the other end where Tom Hamilton received free for a high tackle and bombed it through from 45 metres out to restore a seven-point lead.

Wonthaggi’s Matthew Wade had the chance to make Traralgon pay after a 50 metre penalty but his shot went wide and the Power was making it hard for themselves with a string of points.

If not for Tom Glenn, Shannon Bray and Isaac Chugg holding up strongly in defence, Traralgon might have been able to surge further ahead as the Maroons started to get their running and rebound game going.

Wonthaggi continued to pepper the goals but finally Shannon Bray and Aiden Lindsay combined for a goal to put Wonthaggi back in front mid-way through the quarter.

Shannon Bray was up forward and keeping Hourigan honest by leading him away from the ball at times, but Hourigan continued to have an influence back there.

In the shadows of half time, however, Traralgon's Hamilton put them back in front by a matter of points.

It was quite a contest in cool, ideal football weather and an important one for both teams in their aim of finishing in the top three, to secure the ‘double chance’ ahead of the finals.