Don’t panic, they’ve replenished the Cowes toilets with paper!
THE alarm was raised early on New Year’s Eve in Cowes on Phillip Island. According to an early social media post, so huge was the crowd in town for the New Year’s Eve celebrations that toilet paper had run out at the main toilet block on The Esplanade. But don't panic.
According to an early social media post, so huge was the crowd in town for the New Year’s Eve celebrations that toilet paper had run out at the main toilet block on The Esplanade.
However, by lunchtime, with the streets still groaning with people, especially from the Jetty Triangle, past popular coffee stops like G’day Tiger and Cafe Biscotti to the Market on Church, the toilet paper had been replenished. Phew!
Local real estate agent and life-time local, Greg Price, had already dubbed it the biggest New Year’s Eve crowd he has ever seen in town.
“They were queuing up at the supermarkets from 7.30 in the morning. The streets are packed and they’re still streaming in,” said Greg Price of Alex Scott and Staff.
“It’s the same at Cape Woolamai, San Remo and Inverloch. Huge crowds. The biggest I’ve seen,” he said.
And we’re still eight hours away from the grand finale to 2025, the fireworks on the Cowes’ foreshore at 9.30pm.
The 30-metre-high ferris wheel in the middle of town, apparently operating without the need for a council permit (if you can believe it) was doing a brisk trade, shoppers were stocking up on grog and nibblies for the night’s festivities, the Chapel Street Market was going off and punters, many with dogs in tow, were trapsing up and down Thompson Avenue.
Apparently, the new Phillip Island Community Hospital has also been very busy.
So, get set for a Happy and Hectic New Year’s Eve on Phillip Island, especially in the Island capital, Cowes.
Inverloch and Coronet Bay are also hosting fireworks displays at 9.30pm.