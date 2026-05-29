Earthquake at Sandy Point, but not many felt it, they say

There has been an earthquake recorded at Sandy Point, measuring 2.7 (MLa), at 7.10pm on Thursday night but plenty of people living in the town say they didn't feel it.

The latest in a string of local earth tremors hit Sandy Point on Thursday night, May 28 but there have been few reports from those who heard or felt the event.

THERE has been an earthquake recorded at Sandy Point, measuring 2.7 (MLa), at 7.10pm on Thursday night, May 28 but plenty of people living in the town didn't feel it.

The tremor was recorded at a longitude of 146.17 and a latitude of -38.84, putting its centre in the area of Shallow Inlet, at a depth of 8km below the surface.

The incident created quite a bit of discussion at the Sandy Point Store on Friday morning, but beyond the notices which have appeared on Facebook, few could say they felt it.

Store operator Paddy said he was home at the time but didn’t feel it.

“It was centred down at Shallow Inlet so that may have had something to do with it,” he said.

The tremor was centred in the Shalow Inlet area.

But some did feel the tremor as more of a noise than a shake.

Just heard a roar. No movement! At Sandy Point

We felt it in foster, house made noises

I didn't even feel the one near us. Disappointed!

There seems to be more and more lately

That’s just the mainland running away from Tasmania, nothing to worry about.

And a few conspiracy theories too:

It’s pretty amazing that since the announcement that a nuclear power station could be built there and in NSW, there is more reporting of these little tremors.

But nothing about work starting on the Marinus Link nearby. See details: