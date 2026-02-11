‘Enormous strain’ of Leongatha Healthcare closure reaches parliament

Speaking during a Private Members' Business debate about Medicare, the Member for Monash, Mary Aldred, highlighted the dislocation caused by the shock closure of “the backbone of primary health care” Leongatha Healthcare last month and praised local health services for answering the call.

Speaking during a Private Members' Business debate about Medicare, the Member for Monash, Mary Aldred, highlighted the dislocation caused by the shock closure of “the backbone of primary health care” in the area and praised the displaced doctors and local health services for answering the call.

However, while the ‘displaced doctors of Leongatha’, other local medical clinics and the Leongatha Memorial Hospital have set up temporary arrangements for people who need to see a doctor, there has still been no news of the establishment of a replacement clinic in Leongatha.

Here’s what Ms Aldred had to say last Monday, February 9, in parliament, during a week when Medicare and in particular, the increase in the number of bulk billing clinics Australia wide was highlighted.

“Before turning to the context and substance of this motion, I just want to spend a couple of moments remarking on the closure of Leongatha Healthcare clinic in January, which has put an enormous strain on the South Gippsland community,” said Ms Aldred.

“For decades, the clinic's been the backbone of primary health care in the region, serving thousands of patients. Its abrupt closure has left staff and patients with little notice and disrupted access to vital care, creating immense pressure on the Leongatha Memorial Hospital's urgent care centre.

“There are GPs and staff working around the clock right now, with no pay from that clinic, to provide support to local patients. I want to acknowledge the significant effort that they're going to and extend, on behalf of the people of Monash, my sincere appreciation for their dedication and care to our local community.

“Despite these challenges, the entire Leongatha health community have really gone above and beyond to keep that care flowing.

“They've mobilised quickly to provide telehealth consultations, alternative GP arrangements, patient support and much more. Those efforts ensure that, even in the face of the uncertainty at the moment, the wellbeing of south Gippsland residents remains the top priority.

“It highlights the vital role of regional healthcare teams.

“I also want to acknowledge the tremendous efforts of my state coalition colleagues Danny O'Brien and Melina Bath in working with local residents and GPs to make sure we get through this very, very challenging time."

“Health care in regional areas is absolutely essential but what we're seeing at the moment is a prime minister who does not walk the talk when it comes to investing and supporting communities like mine in Monash, whether it's challenges in South Gippsland or, indeed, the West Gippsland Hospital, which was built pre-World War II, in fact, parts of it were built pre-World War I.”

Ms Aldred went on to talk about the explosion in population in the Drouin-Warragul area, and the need for a new regional hospital at Warragul, while also highlighting the need for adequate mental health services in West Gippsland, South Gippsland and Bass Coast regions.

Later in the week, the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese noted an increase of 1300 bulk billing clinics across Australia since November last year, reaching 3400 bulk-billing-only clinics. Maybe Leongatha will get the next one.