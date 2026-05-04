Established unit close to town centre

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

A FANTASTIC opportunity awaits to secure a well-established unit just a short stroll from Korumburra’s town centre.

Offering convenience, low-maintenance living and immediate rental return, this property will appeal to a wide range of buyers.

The unit comprises two bedrooms, both with built-in robes, and a central bathroom featuring a walk-in shower.

The kitchen is neat and functional, flowing into a comfortable living space.

A split system reverse cycle air conditioner, along with an electric heater, ensures year-round comfort.

Outside, the property offers a private, fenced courtyard, perfect for easy-care living.

There is a single car garage with a roller door, providing secure parking and additional storage.

The property is currently in lease until July 2026.

Korumburra sits 120 kilometres southeast of Melbourne on the South Gippsland Highway, with Leongatha just 13 kilometres away and the Bass Coast beaches within easy reach.

The town offers a full range of local services including supermarkets, cafes, primary and secondary schools and Korumburra Hospital, all within close proximity.

This unit would make an ideal investment, first home or downsizing opportunity.

For further information or to arrange an inspection, please contact Katrina Griggs on 0428 571 083.