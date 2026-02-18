Fish Creek Community Farm strengthens food resilience

Buckley Park Community Farm in Fish Creek are improving water efficiency and local food production for the benefit of the whole community

Buckley Park Community Farm in Fish Creek are improving water efficiency and local food production for the benefit of the whole community with a South Gippsland Water Community Resilience grant.

BUCKLEY Park Community Farm in Fish Creek is proud to be one of three successful recipients of last year’s South Gippsland Water Community Resilience Grant. The funding has resulted in the completion of several key infrastructure upgrades to strengthen food production capacity and environmental sustainability.

A routine water sample detected potential bacterial contamination within the Fish Creek system earlier last year, and a Boil Water Advisory was issued as a safety measure to ensure drinking water remained safe.

As part of South Gippsland Water's commitment to customers and service standards, the lifting of the Boil Water Advisory triggered the $10,000 Community Resilience Grant, recognising the community's cooperation during that time.

Thanks to the financial support, Buckley Park Community Farm has completed upgrading and expanding its drip irrigation systems. The grant enabled the farm to undertake its annual water filter replacement and upgrade ageing fittings across its established drip-line irrigation system.

Funding also supported the installation of drip irrigation in newly established garden beds, ensuring a consistent and crop-specific water supply during peak growing periods.

A new filtration system has also been installed to remove chlorine from town water before it reaches the garden beds. This allows beneficial soil microbes to thrive, enhancing soil fertility and increasing water-holding capacity.

The grant also supported the installation of a dedicated spray watering system in the farm’s new hothouse. This system is essential for maintaining seedlings and potted plants in higher temperature conditions. The hothouse will enable the farm to grow seedlings on site and expand into fruit and vegetable varieties suited to warmer climates.

Managing Director of South Gippsland Water, Robert Murphy, said the grants are about giving back to communities following service disruptions.

"We know boil water advisories can be disruptive for communities, and we sincerely appreciate the patience shown by residents and businesses," Mr Murphy said. "The Community Resilience Grants are one way we can say thank you, and it’s fantastic to see Buckley Park Community Farm using the funding to improve water efficiency and local food production for the benefit of the whole community."

Secretary of Buckley Park Community Farm, Wing Yi Chan, said the support has made a meaningful difference.

"As a not-for-profit community farm, every dollar counts. This grant has allowed us to improve our irrigation systems, invest in soil health and fully equip our new hothouse," Ms Chan said.

"Our farm has grown over the past 10 years into a space where people come together to grow food, share skills and support one another. South Gippsland Water’s generous support helps us continue providing affordable fresh produce while caring for our soil.”