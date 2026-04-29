Flood control works for Wonthaggi growth corridor

CONSTRUCTION works are about to start along the western fringe of Wonthaggi’s key north-east growth area to protect homes and properties from potential flood damage.

A stormwater renewal project is about to get underway next month in Fuller Road North Wonthaggi to reduce the risk of flooding. B09_1826

FLOOD mitigation works are about to start along the western fringe of Wonthaggi’s key north-east growth area as part of the Fuller Road Stormwater Renewal Project.

The primary goal of the project is to reduce the risk of property damage due to flooding by upgrading the existing stormwater drainage network and implementing new flood control measures.

According to Bass Coast Shire Council the improvements are essential to protect homes and properties from potential flood damage and enhance the resilience of the stormwater catchment area.

The existing stormwater network on the west side of Fuller Road between Ormsby Grove to Tibballs Place will be upgraded with additional stormwater pits, pipes, and new kerb and channels to capture stormwater runoff.

The $270,000 project has been fully funded by Bass Coast Shire Council.

Appropriate traffic and pedestrian control measures will be put in place throughout the duration of works, including reduced speed limits and temporary lane closures.

Residents have been warned of some inevitable noise, dust, vibrations and the use of heavy plant and machinery during the construction period. There will be increased activity in the area, including the presence of construction vehicles and equipment, pipelaying and pavement works.

The northeast area is considered a key growth area for Bass Coast Shire Council because of its peri-urban location and access to metropolitan Melbourne, tourism, infrastructure capacity and the surrounding Gippsland region.

The Wonthaggi North East Precinct Structure Plan will guide the town’s growth from 8,000 to 20,000 residents through the construction of approximately 5,000 new homes.

A new road network is planned to provide alternative routes through and around the town of Wonthaggi, an expanded business and industry precinct to increase the number of local jobs, new pedestrian and cycle paths linking to and building on the significant Bass Coast trail network, approximately 87 hectares of new open space, including significant areas of waterways and wetlands, and a new community and village hub.

The Fuller Road Stormwater Renewal Project is expected to begin mid-May 2026 and be completed by late June. More information can be found at engage.basscoast.vic.gov.au/fuller_road_