Cr Brett Tessari returned as Bass Coast Shire Mayor

Former Bass Coast Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead has handed over the reins of the Bass Coast Shire, in a seamless process on Wednesday this week, to former mayor, her deputy Cr Brett Tessari.

Cr Brett Tessari is the new Mayor of the Bass Coast Shire Council, following the decision by Cr Rochelle Halstead to step down to focus attention on her campaign in the State Electorate of Bass. Cr Ron Bauer is the deputy mayor.

‘Bitter sweet’ handover for Cr Rochelle Halstead

FORMER Bass Coast Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead has handed over the reins of the Bass Coast Shire, in a seamless process on Wednesday this week, to former mayor, her deputy Cr Brett Tessari.

Describing her decision to relinquish the role, after 18 months as "bitter-sweet" Bass Coast Mayor Cr Halstead said it was one of the most difficult decisions she had to make as she prepared to tackle the electorate of Bass, as the endorsed Liberal candidate, at the next election, but it had to be done.

Cr Halstead summed up her thoughts in her final mayor’s message recently:

“As I reflect on my time as Mayor, I do so with a deep sense of gratitude for the opportunity to serve the community of Bass Coast Shire Council. This role has never been about one person. It has been about working together, listening to our community, and making decisions that help shape a strong future for Bass Coast.

“From the beginning of this Council term, there was a clear sense of purpose. At our very first Council Meeting, Councillors came together unanimously to call for urgent Government action on coastal erosion at Inverloch and Silverleaves.

“It was an early example of leadership through unity, recognising the importance of protecting homes, public spaces, infrastructure and our coastline. It showed that when the community needs a strong voice, Council can stand together to advocate for meaningful action.

“Over this term, we have laid important foundations for the future through long-term planning and strong community engagement. The Council Plan 2025–2029 has provided a clear direction for where we want to go as a municipality, shaped by community input and grounded in the values and priorities people shared with us. It reflects the balance we continually strive for, protecting what makes Bass Coast special while planning responsibly for growth and change.”

With his experience in the job during a previous administration, Cr Tessari is seen as a safe pair of hands, especially in the run up to the next State Election, traditionally a crucial time for local councils to advocate to get important program and infrastructure spending on the government’s agenda and opposing parties’ wish lists.

This satirical cartoon of a picture published on social media was AI-generated by Council Watch which has applauded the decision by Cr Rochelle Halstead to stand down while she pursues a career in state politics, here with Liberal leader Jess Wilson.

Thumbs up from Council Watch

Her decision to stand down as mayor and concentrate her energies on the upcoming poll has been awarded rare praise by the Council Watch which provides a running critique on the performance of local councils.

“Bass Coast Mayor Rochelle Halstead has made a decisive and commendable move into state politics, securing Liberal preselection for the marginal seat of Bass ahead of the 2026 election. After serving her community at a local level, Halstead is now stepping up to advocate on a bigger stage - bringing real, on-the-ground council experience into Spring Street.

“Her transition reflects a willingness to take responsibility where it matters most. Rather than remaining in the comfort of local office, Halstead is putting her record to the test in a highly contested electorate. With Bass expected to be a key battleground, her candidacy adds credibility and practical insight to the race.

“Her departure will trigger a reshuffle within Bass Coast Shire Council.

“Halstead’s move should be applauded. It’s exactly the kind of leadership we expect - when running for a higher office mayors should stand aside or down,” said Council Watch.

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