Funding to address Leongatha’s ‘Kamikaze Corner’ nightmare

Gippsland South MP Danny O’Brien has welcomed the decision to commit “planning and design” funding for an alternate freight route in Leongatha as a way to at least start addressing the ‘Kamikaze Corner’ nightmare in the town.

The State Government has announced “planning and design” funding for Leongatha’s dangerous central intersection ahead of next Wednesday’s State Budget.

GIPPSLAND South MP Danny O’Brien has welcomed the decision to commit “planning and design” funding for an alternate freight route in Leongatha as a way to at least start addressing the ‘Kamikaze Corner’ nightmare in the town.

Speaking briefly about the announcement on Wednesday this week, Mr O’Brien said that while it was only planning and design funding, at least there was finally some action on a dangerous intersection that had been highlighted by the Leongatha community since it was built.

“Finally, we’ve got some money for planning and design for Kamikaze Corner!!” he said in an early response to the media statement about “$102.6 million for vital road projects across the state” being released ahead of the release of the State Budget 2026-27 on Wednesday, May 6.

The Strzelecki Highway - Mirboo North to Leongatha (Boorool) is also listed for planning and design funding.

The Budget will commit $29.2 million to upgrade crossings, intersections and road surfaces in Melbourne’s suburbs and $73.4 million in regional areas as follows:

Western Highway/Jackmans Road – Dadswells Bridge

Calder Highway/Maiden Gully Road – Maiden Gully

Howard St/Midland Highway – Epsom

Midland Highway/Geelong Road – Buninyong

Princes Highway East/Davey Drive/Waterloo Road – Trafalgar

Barwon Heads Road pedestrian crossing – Connewarra

Wiltshire Lane pedestrian crossing – Delacombe

The Budget also supports project planning and design for:

An alternate freight route – Leongatha

Tooleybuc Bridge – Tooleybuc

Strzelecki Highway, Mirboo North to Leongatha – Boorool

Murtoa-Glenorchy Road/Horsham-Lubeck Road – Lubeck

“From Melbourne to Gippsland to Bendigo, we are upgrading roads to cut congestion and get you home safer,” said Premier Jacinta Allan on Wednesday, April 29.