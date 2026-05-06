Frances Grieve’s brave 1926 journey to Wonthaggi recalled

Granddaughters of Frances Grieve, Jill Belfrage, Anne Hargreaves, Val Dingle, Jenny Gadd and Marge Russell with some of Frances’ belongings. a55_1826

ABOUT 130 people gathered at the Wonthaggi Workers Club on Saturday for the Grieve family reunion celebrating the centenary of Frances Grieve’s brave journey to the town from England in 1926 with five of her seven children and a grandchild.

That journey was made after Frances’ husband William passed away aged just 51.

Sentinel-Times chatted to Frances’ granddaughters, Marge Russell who organised the event, and Anne Hargreaves who wrote an extensive book for the occasion, capturing a photo of them with three other granddaughters and a collection of items belonging to Frances.

Even her tea set brought out from England on the ship was on show, as was a hint of the fashions of the period in the form of a ferret worn as a collar or adornment.

Anne used a previous book written by family members, word of mouth, an extensive collection of family photos and internet research to compile her impressive book on the family history.

Frances and family originally stayed with friends, then moved into a later condemned boarding house, taking over its running, that being on the site of the current Sentinel-Times Wonthaggi office, having a dirt kitchen floor and no running water.

From there, they moved into the premises of the Union Cafe, a fish and chip shop opposite the Union Theatre, running that business until 1935 or 1936.

Pies and pasties made to Frances’ family recipe proved a hit, as is still the case, and don’t be calling them Cornish pasties as they are Geordie pasties, the family being from Northumberland.

“They were Geordies, pitmen from Northumberland, and with their wives and children, they all wore the title with pride,” Anne wrote of the family roots in England, noting “The history of the family of William and Frances Grieve is the story of an ordinary family.”

“There are no famous people, there are no rich people, just plain ordinary working class people.”

The journey to Australia was made on the SS Hobsons Bay, departing from the Port of London, the family having lived in Ashington.

William and Frances’ first child Tom had already made the move to Australia beginning work at Wonthaggi’s State Coalmine in 1924, William’s health having deteriorated the following year, leading to his death on November 11, 1925.

Hearing of his father’s death, Tom decided the rest of the family should come to Australia, nominating them under the assisted emigration scheme.

One of Frances’ children, Harry, chose to remain in Ashington where he had a mining job and a girlfriend.

Saturday’s attendees heard speeches about Grieve family history, and shared recollections on what was a special day.