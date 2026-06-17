Generations of dairying on 243 fertile acres

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

AN opportunity presents here to secure this 98ha, 243 acre holding in a secure farming district of South Gippsland, offering a beautiful balance of flat to gently undulating, well sheltered country.

A working dairy farm traditionally milking 180 seasonal calving cows, the property is also suitable for a range of agricultural and horticultural pursuits including cattle fattening, breeding and cows and calves to dairy turnout.

The total land area of 98.62 hectares, 243 acres, comprises two titles, with secure water by way of seven dams fed by a combination of springs and catchment, a 2.0ML groundwater licence and troughs.

O’Grady’s Creek runs through the flats, which enjoy an annual rainfall of about 1000mm, and the property offers an ideal combination of soil types with sandy black on the flats balanced by red and grey soils on the rising country.

The 12 swing-over herringbone dairy is fitted with a 3600 litre vat and 25-tonne silo, while a cattle underpass beneath Limonite Road provides access to the 65 acres on the flats.

Three hay sheds offer 400 round bale capacity, with smaller shedding for calves, and the property is well fenced into 17 paddocks with a carrying capacity guide of 15.0 DSE per hectare or 1.9 AE per hectare.

The HardiePlank home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, complemented by a separate bungalow, along with shedding for vehicles and machinery and sundry farm shedding.

The farm is located 40 minutes from Victoria’s premier livestock exchange at Koonwarra, the Eastern Victoria Livestock Exchange, for prime, trade, fat and store sales of cattle and sheep.

It is just 15 minutes to Mirboo North, 30 minutes to Leongatha, 35 minutes to Traralgon and 2.5 hours to the Melbourne CBD.

This property has been a highly profitable dairying enterprise for the vendor’s family and the generation before them, and now the time has come for a new custodian.

The foundation of a highly productive, fertile farm is here ready for you to put your stamp on it and go forth.

For further information and to arrange a personal inspection, contact Irene Walker at SEJ Livestock and Real Estate on 0429 045 632.