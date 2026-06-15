Low-maintenance living beside a leafy reserve

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

SET on a 513sqm low-maintenance block, this quality seven-year-old home, built by respected local builders South Gippsland Homes, offers a practical and comfortable lifestyle with all the modern conveniences in place.

Ideal for investors, first home buyers or downsizers, the home has been thoughtfully designed for easy living and minimal upkeep.

The home features three bedrooms, including a master suite complete with ensuite.

The modern kitchen is well-appointed with stone benchtops, a gas cooktop, electric oven, dishwasher and walk-in pantry, while the light-filled open-plan living area enjoys a pleasant outlook across the neighbouring reserve.

Year-round comfort is assured with gas ducted heating and a split-system reverse-cycle unit providing both heating and cooling.

The main bathroom includes a walk-in shower, bath, vanity and separate toilet, while additional features such as a European laundry, outdoor alfresco area and double garage further enhance the home’s functionality.

Outside, the low-maintenance backyard requires very little upkeep, allowing you to spend more time enjoying your surroundings.

Conveniently located within walking distance to local schools and the main street, you will enjoy easy access to cafes, shops and essential services.

For further information or to arrange an inspection, please contact Katrina Griggs on 0428 571 083.