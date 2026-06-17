Modern living awaits on an elevated Korumburra corner

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

DISCOVER this stunning four-bedroom family home, perfectly situated at 2 Massimo Way, Korumburra.

With a modern design that is only 10 years young, this residence boasts an array of features that cater to contemporary living.

The heart of the home is its spacious open-plan living area, seamlessly connecting to a well-appointed kitchen equipped with a pantry and dishwasher.

The ducted heating and reverse-cycle air-conditioning ensure year-round comfort, while the master bedroom features a huge walk-in robe, with built-in robes to the other bedrooms providing ample storage throughout.

A spacious bathroom and a convenient ensuite to the master bedroom add to the comfort, while outside the fully fenced yard is perfect for children and pets to play safely and ideal for enjoying a morning coffee in the undercover alfresco area.

Set high on an elevated corner block with a double remote garage, this property ticks all the boxes for modern family life.

Contact Scott McKenzie at Alex Scott and Staff Korumburra on 0427 552 898 to arrange an inspection.