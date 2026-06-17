Luxury and security in the Whytesands Estate

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

EXPERIENCE refined coastal living in this architecturally designed luxury residence, expertly crafted by one of Melbourne’s most respected builders.

Positioned within the prestigious Whytesands Estate, this exceptional home combines sophisticated design, premium finishes and modern functionality just moments from the Cowes township and north-facing beaches.

Designed for effortless family living and entertaining, the home features four spacious bedrooms, two luxurious bathrooms, soaring 2.7m ceilings and multiple living zones filled with natural light.

At the heart of the home, the designer kitchen showcases premium 2PAC cabinetry, a 900mm Miele induction cooktop, Schott Ceran oven and a fully appointed butler’s pantry, delivering both style and practicality.

The expansive open-plan living and dining area flows seamlessly outdoors through bi-fold doors to a beautifully finished alfresco entertaining space complete with privacy blinds, ceiling fan and an impressive pergola for year-round enjoyment.

Every detail has been carefully considered to maximise comfort and convenience, including double-glazed windows, zoned ducted heating and cooling, a luxurious 12-jet spa bath and premium hybrid flooring throughout.

Security and sustainability are equally impressive, with an eight-camera CCTV system, video intercom, alarm system with remote access, a substantial 13.2kW solar system and UPS backup power for added peace of mind.

Additional premium features include a triple garage with ample storage, ducted vacuum system, ceiling fans to the master suite and alfresco, security screen to the front entry and flyscreens throughout, and designer bathrooms with premium finishes and dual heat lamps.

Offering an outstanding combination of luxury, security and low-maintenance coastal living, this remarkable residence presents a rare opportunity in one of the most desirable estates in Cowes.

Contact Alex Scott and Staff Cowes on 5952 2633 to arrange a private inspection.