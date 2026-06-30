Give us a place to play as Wonthaggi’s new estates become a green desert for kids

A rapidly growing neighbourhood in North Wonthaggi is facing a severe shortage of recreational space just as the area braces for further rapid urban expansion.

Children in Wonthaggi’s north-west growth corridor are still waiting for a place to play. b05_2526

A SPRAWLING residential pocket in North Wonthaggi has emerged as a literal green desert, leaving local families stranded without adequate playing areas for their children.

The rapidly growing neighbourhood bounded by Fuller Road and Wentworth Road historically known as the Summerfields Estate is facing a severe shortage of recreational space just as the area braces for further rapid urban expansion.

Residents living in Wallace Street, Nelson Street, and Griffiths Street say their streets are completely devoid of localised open spaces. While some modern homes in these new subdivisions are barely ten years old, developers and planners have seemingly left the community's youngest residents behind.

Currently the nearest playground for these families is Causen Reserve on Gordon Street. Local parents point out that this single park is inadequately scaled, poorly equipped, and simply too far away to safely serve the heavy influx of young families moving into the northern precinct.

“It’s totally inadequate for the level of population it serves,” said one concerned mother of two young children who lives in the estate. “It’s a huge area, and we’d like to see a proper local park with diverse play equipment. Right now, there is nowhere nearby for the kids to safely run around.”

The walk to Causen Reserve requires crossing busy peripheral roads, a task parents say is too dangerous for young children on bikes or scooters. The lack of visibility and distance means the traditional freedom of neighbourhood play is entirely missing for the estate's young children.

The local community has clear, well-thought-out ideas for what a new recreational space should look like. Frustrated by the lack of local options, parents are forced to look at other towns across the Bass Coast for inspiration.

Many residents cite the popular McIndoe Park playground on Turner Street in Leongatha as a benchmark for its classic swings and reliable slides. Others point to Inverloch’s Wyeth-McNamara Park, locally known as Rainbow Park as the gold standard for the vibrant, family-friendly spaces they want to see built closer to home.

The desires of the neighbourhood’s youngest residents are equally specific. Local families are not asking for hyper-expensive, high-tech installations, they just want functional, engaging spaces that foster community interaction and physical activity.

“My three-year-old would love to see a mini-BMX track with small bumps and challenges to keep that toddler age group happy,” a young mother explained. “We don’t necessarily need a full-scale skate park, but a well-rounded space with barbecue facilities, a picnic shelter, and toilets would change our lives.

“My boy goes swimming once a week in Cowes and then we go to the park afterwards. We easily spend hours there with other kids his age,” the mother shared. “We would do it a lot more often if we actually had our own park down the street. It’s about letting the kids catch up, play, and socialise naturally.”

The community's campaign comes at a critical turning point for the region. The streets between Fuller Road and Wentworth Road sit directly on the boundary of the Wonthaggi North-East Precinct Structure Plan (PSP). Masterminded by Bass Coast Shire Council and the Victorian Planning Authority (VPA), this massive planning framework is set to guide Wonthaggi's growth from 8,000 residents to over 20,000 in the coming decades.

While the broader Wonthaggi North-East precinct officially promises up to 15 future local parks, two major sports reserves, and extensive waterway trails across its 633-hectare footprint, families in the older Summerfields subdivisions feel they have been left in a planning blind spot.

As new housing estates roll out rapidly around them, residents are urging council planners to fast-track real, accessible park infrastructure before the remaining open land is entirely swallowed by residential titles.

“Does anyone know how to start a petition to get a playground or a half court built on the corner of Cavill Drive and Ash Grange in the Summerfields Estate in North Wonthaggi?” asked one concerned parent.

“Parklands estate now has two play space while Summerfields has nothing.”

Another resident complained that Summerfields Estate never had a playground built and it was definitely not in the estate plans. “I walk pups up there every single day, grass everywhere but not a tree, nothing for anybody to do.”

“I’d support a playground at Northern Views Estate because there’s nothing there for the kids,” said another. Community advocates are calling for an urgent review of developer contributions and open space allocations within the precinct. They argue that council planning guidelines must enforce the immediate construction of parks alongside new housing stages, rather than treating recreational infrastructure as an afterthought.

Until those changes are made, the children of the Summerfields estate remain confined to backyards and concrete driveways, waiting for a genuine place to play.