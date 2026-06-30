Time to explore Coal Creek and perhaps join the team

Frithjof Arp is ready to welcome visitors to Coal Creek, engaging them in the world of printing and typesetting.

COAL Creek has been a hive of activity, with a revamped entrance and exhibition area, Heritage Days, the addition of picnic furniture, and the completion of the train carriage refurbishment.

Work on the railway station platform is almost finished.

Looking well ahead, the success of February’s Federation Cricket & Picnic Day has led to plans for a sequel next Summer with expectations of a larger turnout and an additional team competing.

There are now seven picnic settings in the park, built by Korumburra Men’s Shed, a couple of those funded by Friends of Coal Creek (FOCC), one by FOCC member Rhonda Brooks in memory of her parents and their connection to Coal Creek, and four contributed by Korumburra’s Austral Hotel.

Phil Fowler of Friends of Coal Creek thanks Korumburra Men's Shed members Neville Wallis and Ken Nicholas for creating sturdy, attractive and comfortable picnic furniture for Coal Creek visitors.

Monday night’s FOCC meeting showed the passion locals have for the tourist park and their desire to boost its appeal to visitors.

Committed volunteer and retired professor Frithjof Arp, who is often simply known as ‘the printer’, spoke of the many opportunities for those wanting to join the Coal Creek volunteer team.

Those opportunities include maintenance roles as well as public-facing positions.

Frithjof continues to love interacting with visitors to The Korumburra Times and Victorian Coalfields Gazette building.

“It’s rewarding for you to volunteer at Coal Creek, engage with people and learn something new,” he said, having learned a lot about printing and typesetting since he started volunteering there four years ago.

He spoke of sharing the past but making a connection with the present.

“There is no pressure on you as a volunteer and you can develop your presentation over time,” Frithjof said, having learned to engage new visitors while maintaining the interest of those already present.

He’s become accomplished at reading whether people are keen for a long chat and lots of information or a quick look, and has developed a style that is both informative and entertaining and gets members of the public participating.

Perry Neil enjoys chatting about the fascinating assortment of items in the Coal Creek General Store.

Another volunteer, Perry Neil continues to relish sharing his knowledge with visitors to the Coal Creek General Store, having been involved at Coal Creek since its beginnings over 50 years ago.

“It’s a rewarding exercise; people are interested in what you’re saying, and I’ve got so many items around me I can talk about,” Perry said, remarking that conversations are often sparked by people spotting an item resembling one their grandma used to have.

While FOCC’s members are clearly passionate about history, the organisation has embraced modern technology, its work now supported by AI created avatars that bring features of Coal Creek to life for visitors and those exploring online to see what the park offers.

The latest of those avatars is of the group’s Phil Fowler, introducing people to the Poowong Bank at Coal Creek heritage village and explaining the role of FOCC and the fact it works closely with South Gippsland Shire Council.

The avatars and other information can be seen on the Friends of Coal Creek website at coalcreekfriends.com.au with FOCC also having Facebook and Instagram pages.

With Heritage Days running on the first Saturday of the month, the next one is this Saturday July 4 from 10am until 4pm, offering a great chance to explore and chat with members of the Coal Creek team.

Those interested in volunteering at Coal Creek can do so by lodging an expression of interest with South Gippsland Shire Council through the ‘Vacant Positions’ section of its website, with an interview, police check and working with children check part of the process.