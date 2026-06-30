Leongatha patients still locked out of medical records

The Department of Health and Gippsland Primary Health Network are working with Rail Trail Medical to transfer files more than five months after the clinic's sudden closure.

The former Leongatha Healthcare clinic, which closed in January.

Former patients of the Leongatha Healthcare clinic are still waiting for access to their own medical records more than five months after it closed.

State Nationals leader Danny O'Brien has written to Health Minister Harriet Shing seeking help to resolve the issue, even though it is largely a private matter between the clinic and its patients.

Ms Shing wrote back confirming the Department of Health, Gippsland Primary Health Network, the Health Complaints Commissioner and Rail Trail Medical were working together to find a way to transfer the records and keep patients' care on track.

Mr O'Brien welcomed the work but said patients wanted to see results.

"I appreciate the efforts being made behind the scenes, but many people are still waiting for answers," he said.

"For affected patients and families, this isn't just paperwork.

"These records contain important medical history and information needed to support ongoing care.

"I know how stressful this situation has been for many people across Leongatha and surrounding districts and I will continue working with all parties to help achieve a resolution as quickly as possible."

Mr O'Brien said the new Rail Trail Medical clinic had been a welcome step for the community but the missing records remained a major worry for families.

"The establishment of Rail Trail Medical has been a great result for local healthcare and I commend the doctors and staff who have stepped up to support our community," Mr O'Brien said.

"However, many patients are still waiting for access to their medical records and that uncertainty is causing significant stress for people who simply want access to their own health information."

State Nationals MP Melina Bath said she had also been working with the minister and department officials to ensure the issue remained a priority.

"This is a unique and complex situation and I appreciate the work being undertaken by the Department of Health and Rail Trail Medical to identify a pathway forward," Ms Bath said.

"It is important that efforts continue so affected patients can gain access to their records and have certainty about their ongoing care.

"I will continue advocating on behalf of local patients to help progress a resolution."

Rail Trail Medical, where local doctors stepped up to pick up the pieces after the Leongatha Healthcare closure.

The standoff over records is the last unresolved piece of a crisis that began in the middle of January.

Leongatha Healthcare closed without warning on Friday January 16, leaving as many as 8000 patients without a GP and ending more than 50 years of service to the district.

Owner Dr Chris Webster cited financial pressures linked to sanctions imposed on him by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency over comments he made about convicted triple murderer Erin Patterson.

He said the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners' decision to strip him of his ability to supervise trainee GPs had pushed the practice towards what he called financial oblivion.

Staff disputed his account, citing longstanding concerns about workplace safety, governance and the management of the practice.

The sudden shutdown sent shockwaves through the region.

Medical centres at Wonthaggi, Korumburra, Inverloch and Foster scrambled to take on displaced patients while the Leongatha Memorial Hospital rostered extra doctors and nurses through its Urgent Care Centre to meet the surge in demand.

For some families the closure was far more than an inconvenience.

After Dr Webster declined to release her son's records, one local mother travelled to Melbourne three times with all five of her children to keep up the lifesaving medication he needs for cystic fibrosis.

Relief came in early March when a group of the displaced doctors opened a new bulk-billing clinic, Rail Trail Medical, in the Leongatha hospital precinct.

The clinic, established by Dr Cassie Zhou, was fully booked on its first day and reunited patients with many of the GPs they had trusted for years.

But the records have remained the sticking point.

Hundreds of patients have lodged formal requests to have their files transferred but few have been met, prompting the Health Complaints Commissioner to step in and reinforce that providers must hand over records in a timely manner.

Federal Monash MP Mary Aldred told parliament in April that patients were still waiting for their records months after the closure and wrote to the federal health minister a second time demanding intervention.

More than five months on the files largely remain under the control of the former practice.