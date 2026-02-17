Good attendance for the Grand Ridge Rail Trail February run

Grand Ridge Rail Trail parkrun volunteers welcome the public to join in and keep active.

Frank achieved his personal best last weekend at the Grand Ridge Rail Trail parkrun.

FEBRUARY saw a perfect time for parkrun, with 51 people visiting the Grand Ridge Rail Trail – many visitors from nearby events joined the February run.

The committee eagerly welcomed two first-timers, Shaun and Andrea, from the area and put a big shout out to Frank, who got under his time after months of dedicated progress, alongside eight others. All a great inspiration for the community!

The Grand Ridge Rail Trail volunteers truly embody the friendly vibe as they cheer for people achieving their goals - recognising Tim Buckley, Matilda Busch, Julia Groves, Bev Johnson, Sarah Lewis, Helen Reeves, Peter Reeves, Rebecca Samarias, and Val Smith.