Good attendance for the Grand Ridge Rail Trail February run
Grand Ridge Rail Trail parkrun volunteers welcome the public to join in and keep active.
FEBRUARY saw a perfect time for parkrun, with 51 people visiting the Grand Ridge Rail Trail – many visitors from nearby events joined the February run.
The committee eagerly welcomed two first-timers, Shaun and Andrea, from the area and put a big shout out to Frank, who got under his time after months of dedicated progress, alongside eight others. All a great inspiration for the community!
The Grand Ridge Rail Trail volunteers truly embody the friendly vibe as they cheer for people achieving their goals - recognising Tim Buckley, Matilda Busch, Julia Groves, Bev Johnson, Sarah Lewis, Helen Reeves, Peter Reeves, Rebecca Samarias, and Val Smith.