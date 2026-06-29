Country living with township convenience on 2.2 acres

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

SET in a private and tranquil setting, this charming two-bedroom, two-bathroom cedar home delivers the warmth of country living with the added convenience of the rail trail right at the back door.

Positioned on approximately 2.2 acres, the home features two generously sized bedrooms, each complete with its own ensuite, walk-in robe and reverse-cycle air conditioning unit.

The open-plan kitchen, dining and living area forms the heart of the home, with timber-lined ceilings and an abundance of windows creating a warm and inviting atmosphere while allowing natural light to flood the space.

The kitchen is equipped with electric cooking, while a wood heater and additional reverse-cycle air conditioning ensure year-round comfort.

Step outside onto the veranda and enjoy the peaceful surrounds, making it the perfect place to relax and unwind.

Practical improvements include a carport, a substantial powered shed measuring approximately 15m by 7.5m, a horse shelter, garden shed and a solar power system, providing excellent functionality for a range of lifestyle pursuits.

Located within the township of Nyora, this property offers space, privacy and convenience, with local shops, school and public transport all within easy reach.

Whether you are looking for a lifestyle change, room for a horse, or simply a peaceful country retreat, this unique property presents an outstanding opportunity.

For further information or to arrange an inspection, contact Katrina on 0428 571 083.