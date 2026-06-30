A landmark lifestyle estate with panoramic coastal vistas

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

COMMANDING an elevated position with breathtaking, uninterrupted views sweeping across to Inverloch and Phillip Island, this exceptional five-bedroom residence delivers a rare fusion of refined living and rural prestige.

Impeccably presented and designed for both luxury and functionality, the home reveals a sophisticated interior anchored by a gourmet kitchen of the highest calibre.

Appointed with elegant stone benchtops and 900mm cooking, it effortlessly connects to expansive open-plan living and dining domains, where natural light and sweeping vistas take centre stage.

A second living zone provides further versatility, while a wood-fire heater and two split systems ensure year-round comfort.

Accommodation is both generous and thoughtfully considered, with five beautifully proportioned bedrooms, each complete with built-in robes.

Two well-appointed bathrooms service the home with ease, offering a balance of style and practicality suited to modern family living.

Outdoors, the property truly comes into its own, with a stunning undercover alfresco terrace overlooking a striking infinity-edge swimming pool with solar heating, all framed by the rolling landscape and coastal outlook.

The land itself is equally impressive, undulating, fully fenced and highly usable, presenting an outstanding opportunity for those seeking a boutique farming venture or an exclusive lifestyle holding.

Complete with a cattle race, remote-controlled statement entrance and possible agistment, the property blends lifestyle with income potential.

A double garage with internal access enhances everyday convenience, while the location offers the perfect balance of privacy and accessibility, just a short 20-minute drive to Wonthaggi, Kilcunda and San Remo.

This is a residence of distinction, where elevated design, sweeping views and premium lifestyle credentials combine to create a truly compelling offering.

Contact Mick Chambers at Alex Scott and Staff Wonthaggi on 0418 349 783 to arrange an inspection.