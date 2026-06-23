Island lifestyle wrapped in light and space

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

STEP into a home that truly captures the essence of Phillip Island living.

Flooded with natural light all year round, this family-friendly residence boasts four large bedrooms, including a generous master suite with a large walk-in robe and full ensuite.

The modern central kitchen is a chef’s dream, featuring a big walk-in pantry and plenty of power points, stone benches with waterfall edges and loads of drawers and shelves, while double-glazed windows to the north and west and solar panels ensure a comfortable, energy-efficient home.

The theatre room is complemented with sound plugs in the wall and cradle attachments, a great place to sit back, relax and enjoy the footy.

Security and convenience are paramount, with electric gates leading to secure parking and a large, oversized garage with internal access.

Low-maintenance gardens let you spend more time enjoying the quiet, peaceful surroundings.

The property offers plenty of off-street, secured concreted space for a boat and caravan or additional parking, with beautifully landscaped gardens and a glass-enclosed paved sitting area providing the perfect space to relax or entertain in any weather.

Set on a corner allotment in a quiet, safe street, the home offers privacy while still being part of a welcoming community, a short drive from Cowes shops, cafes and restaurants and with easy access to beaches, walking tracks, schools, childcare and a nearby boat ramp.

This is more than a home, it is a lifestyle, bright, spacious, secure and ideally located, ready for you to move in and enjoy everything Phillip Island has to offer.

Contact Greg Price at Alex Scott and Staff on 5952 2633 to arrange a private inspection.