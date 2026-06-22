Room to grow in the heart of Mirboo North

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

SET in the heart of Mirboo North, this spacious and versatile family home offers comfort, functionality and room for everyone to enjoy.

Featuring four generous bedrooms plus a dedicated study or optional fifth bedroom, the home is perfectly suited to growing families, those working from home or anyone needing extra space.

The well-appointed family kitchen includes a dishwasher, gas cooktop and electric oven, flowing through to the dining area and a separate lounge for relaxed everyday living.

Comfort is assured year-round with both a cosy wood heater and reverse cycle air conditioning, while the practical floorplan includes two bathrooms and three toilets for added convenience.

Outside, the property continues to impress with a detached three-bay shed, two bays fitted with roller doors, providing excellent storage, workshop space, home office or creative studio, complete with its own wood heater, reverse cycle air conditioning and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Perfectly positioned close to the supermarket, cafes and main street amenities, the property combines country charm with everyday convenience.

With dual frontages adding further accessibility and appeal, this is a fantastic opportunity to secure a flexible family property in a highly sought-after location.

Vacant Block

An exceptional opportunity awaits next door with a versatile parcel of vacant land ideally positioned in the heart of Mirboo North.

Offering residential rural lifestyle appeal, this property presents the perfect foundation to build your dream home, weekend retreat or investment opportunity, subject to council approval.

Boasting dual frontages, the block offers added flexibility, accessibility and potential for a range of future plans.

Contact Leanne Soderlund on 0475 622 292 to arrange an inspection.