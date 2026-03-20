Harvest now underway at The Gurdies winery

Gurdies winemaker Ernie Cara is planning a sparkling wine this year using the traditional method where secondary fermentation occurs directly in the bottle. B14_1126

SLOWED by the weather and lack of rain over summer the 2026 harvest at The Gurdies winery is finally underway with a surprise in store for local wine lovers.

Owners Wendy Heaney and Bruce Preston and winemaker Ernie Cara are planning to produce a premium sparkling wine, this vintage using the méthode traditionnelle process where secondary fermentation occurs directly in the bottle.

The first white wine from the 2026 harvest should be available later this year but the premium sparkling wine may not be available until at least 2027 or 2028.

“We should have Verdelho, Riesling and Chardonnay in 2026,” said Ms Heaney.

Watching keenly as the first Verdelho grapes were picked winemaker Ernie Cara said they had started later than normal because there was no rain in January and that slowed the development of the fruit.

The Gurdies vineyards are not irrigated and depend solely on natural rainfall.

“Late rain can cause a lot of humidity increasing disease pressure,” said Mr Cara.

“The size is down on last year but up on the year before.”

Mr Cara said last year was a bumper year, but this year’s harvest was likely to be down a little to 900kg due to the dry conditions in December and January.

“We’re picking later but at a lower sugar level,” he said.

“That will mean this year’s vintage will be a little lighter in style with a little less alcohol.”

The Gurdies winery did not make any red wine last year but will have a full range of reds this year beginning with a Rosé which will be picked at the end of the month.

“We’re hoping the vines will keep going into April,” said Mr Preston.

“We’ll pick Shiraz, Cabernet and Merlot.”

The grape pickers contracted for this year’s harvest at The Gurdies will continue picking on the Mornington Peninsula and Gippsland.

The team of seven can pick at least two tonnes of grapes each day and can reach up to five or six tonnes.

“The wind has been a challenge with a lack of available spray dates,” said Mr Preston.

“The rain came very late and humidity is not good for vines.”

“We’re improving greatly from year to year,” Mr Preston said.

Normally grown in warmer climates Verdelho is a specialty of The Gurdies winery.

“It is rare in Gippsland and has a strong local following,” said Mr Cara.

The 50-acre Gurdies winery has 35 acres under vine and can be found at 215 Gurdies-St Helier Rd, The Gurdies.

Go to info@thegurdieswinery.com for more information or look for The Gurdies Winery on Facebook and Instagram.