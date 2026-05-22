Hawks AFLW stars visit Inverloch

Hawthorn AFLW forwards Hayley McLaughlin and Greta Bodey with Inverloch Primary School students during Thursday’s visit. W05_2026

FIVE of Hawthorn’s AFLW stars visited Inverloch Primary School on Thursday May 14 as part of the club’s preseason community camp across Gippsland.

Hawks Jacqueline Dupuy, Hayley McLaughlin, Greta Bodey, Bridie Hipwell and Lucy Wales arrived at the school’s gymnasium at 2.30pm, where students were given the chance to ask the athletes anything they wanted.

And they did exactly that.

Questions ranged from who the toughest team in the comp was, which received a unanimous answer of North Melbourne, who haven’t lost a game in two years, to more hard-hitting questions around the pay gap between the AFL and the AFLW.

Greta Bodey said the pay had significantly improved since she first started her career in 2020.

“There was a huge gap when I first started, but now most of us can afford to be full-time athletes, and it’s heading in the right direction,” Ms Bodey said.

A lighter moment came when one student asked where the girls had played their junior football, which revealed that Wales and Hipwell had once been rivals.

“We played against each other, we used to hate each other,” Ms Wales joked.

Another student asked who the players would want kicking a set shot to save their lives, which prompted Ms Wales to point to Ms McLaughlin.

“Hayley has a lethal kick,” she said.

The players were then given a chance to turn the tables, quizzing the kids on the answers they’d given throughout the Q and A.

With each question, hands would shoot up across the room, with those who answered correctly receiving free signed Hawks memorabilia.

“Lethal” sharpshooter Hayley McLaughlin spoke with the Sentinel-Times after the event, saying the level of engagement from the kids stood out to her.

“It’s been really nice. The kids have been really interested and really engaging with us, and they had lots of questions to ask,” the 20-year-old said.

“Hopefully we can inspire some of the kids to start playing footy, in particular the girls. I think they all seemed pretty interested after we had a chat to them.”

Her main message was simple.

“Just enjoy it,” she said.

“Enjoying sport, playing footy, doing it to make friends and hang out with your mates. I think that’s something we really push. Enjoy it first, and then when you’re enjoying it, you want to keep playing.”

School principal Ben Soumilas said the visit gave students some amazing exposure to elite athletes.

“I’d like to say how fortunate our students are to get exposure to elite athletes and get an insight into what their lives are, because if they can’t see it, then they can’t dream to be it,” he said.

“In our experience, the AFLW players have a wonderful understanding and appreciation of the impact they have at grassroots.”

After wrapping up the Q and A, the players headed just across the road to the Inverloch Recreation Reserve to run a clinic with Inverloch’s junior girls’ players.

The junior girls usually train on Wednesdays, but the club shifted its usual schedule so its Under 14, Under 16 and Under 18 girls could have the opportunity to train with AFLW players.

The Hawks ran drills and played games with the junior players before the clinic flowed into regular training.

Club president Peter Butcher said girls’ football had grown significantly at Inverloch in recent years.

“We only had one team a couple of years ago, but now we’ve got three,” he said.

Ms McLaughlin said visits to smaller and more regional communities were important because young players outside the city did not always get the same opportunities as those close to the city.

“Back in the city area, we’re quite lucky. We have a lot of access to be able to do this sort of stuff, but it’s really nice to visit the rural community,” she said.

“I don’t think they get much exposure to this stuff, so I think they really don’t take it for granted, and they really engage with it, which is nice.”

She also had some advice for young girls who may be a bit hesitant to pick up footy.

“Just give it a go,” she said.

“If they’re a bit uncomfortable or find it a bit daunting, hopefully our coming today helps them take the next step into starting and seeing where it takes them.”

Hawthorn’s AFLW squad is visiting 24 schools over two days as part of its regional community camp.