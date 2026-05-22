Inverloch remembers Coral-Balmoral

Inverloch RSL life member and former president Bob Sutton with wife Helen at the Cenotaph in A’Beckett Street Inverloch after the commemoration of the Battle of Coral-Balmoral.

MEMBERS of the Inverloch RSL gathered at the Cenotaph in A’Beckett Street to commemorate the Battle of Coral-Balmoral, one of Australia’s most significant actions during the Vietnam War.

Between 12 May and 6 June 1968 Australian forces established fire support bases north-east of Saigon to disrupt enemy movements but faced fierce attacks from North Vietnamese Army and Viet Cong forces.

The Australians held their ground, repelling repeated assaults through determined defence and artillery support, with 26 Australians killed.

Inverloch RSL is proud of Bob Sutton, former president, life member and holder of the RSL Meritorious Service Medal, who was awarded a Mention in Despatches for bravery under fire during the battle.

Pictured is Mr Sutton with wife Helen, who laid a wreath in memory of his troops who lost their lives in Vietnam.

The card read “In loving memory of Ringer, Big John and Terry”.

Lest We Forget.