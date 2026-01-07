High to extreme fire danger ratings in place

The Mobile Education Unit (MEU) in Silverleaves, with the Phillip Island Brigade on December 28.

PHILLIP Island Fire Brigade hosted a fire safety chat morning in Silverleaves on Sunday, December 28, to talk all things fire safety and preparing for the fire season.

With days of significant fire danger forecast this week amid hot, dry and windy conditions, CFA is reminding residents that leaving early is the safest option.

With severe to extreme heatwave conditions developing throughout the week and temperatures soaring to above 40, High to Extreme fire danger ratings will be in place across Victoria.

The Fire Ready Day was a great opportunity for brigade members to talk with visitors and locals about their risks and their fire plans. The brigade had the CFA Mobile Education Unit at the general store, and it was very well received by all those who stopped by.

The Mobile Education Unit was in attendance with the Phillip Island Brigade from 8 am until 12 pm, discussing summer preparation, including the VicEmergencyApp, which is available for download to stay updated on watch zones and receive alerts during emergencies.

The brigade informed residents that bushfires can affect urban areas, especially if the property backs onto bushland, so it’s still essential to be prepared in the summer season.

It's also essential to clear the property of long grass and flammable material, clean the gutters, have a bushfire readiness plan, and check danger ratings.

Extreme heatwaves can be dangerous for everyone. Check-in with family, friends, neighbours and people most at risk.