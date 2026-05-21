Hill-top views and country lifestyle at Fish Creek

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

THIS charming family home with views across the rolling hills of Fish Creek is nestled at the top of a 2.8-acre block in a quiet location at the end of a no-through road, just a short drive into the popular township of Fish Creek and with easy access to the South Gippsland Highway.

The home boasts an open-plan kitchen featuring an island bench, a 900mm gas cooktop and electric oven, with Tasmanian oak floorboards throughout the kitchen and dining area.

Two separate living areas sit at each end of the house, one warmed by a wood heater and the other by a split system heater and cooler.

The recently renovated bathroom features a shower, vanity and bath and sits centrally, while a separate study leads into the large master bedroom which has its own exterior access through large sliding doors.

Step outside to discover a large outdoor area with a pizza oven, perfect for sitting and enjoying the peaceful surroundings.

A bungalow has its own balcony with fantastic views and would make a great art studio or fourth bedroom, with its own toilet and shower, and the balcony features an outdoor bath for relaxing and enjoying the views.

Next to the bath is an outdoor shower for washing off after a day at the beach.

The property has three fully fenced paddocks with water access to all and a dam in the large paddock, alongside a carport at the front of the home and a 15 by 8 metre shed with power and concrete floor, plus a separate hay shed, machinery shed, garden shed, wood shed and chook shed.

Solar hot water, two large tanks, vegetable gardens and established trees and gardens complete the picture.

Fish Creek sits on the South Gippsland Highway between Foster and Meeniyan, about 12 kilometres from Wilsons Promontory National Park and within easy reach of the surf beaches at Sandy Point and the Tarwin Lower coast.

The Great Southern Rail Trail runs through the township, which is well known for its cafes, gallery, hotel and the popular Tin Shed and Fish Creek Memorial Hall events calendar.

Inverloch and Leongatha are about 30 minutes away for additional shopping, while Melbourne is about two hours west.

This is a fantastic opportunity to live in a much-sought-after location in the heart of South Gippsland.

Inspections are strictly by appointment.

Contact David County at Ray White Foster on 0417 397 650 to arrange a private inspection.