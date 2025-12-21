How big a deal is Wonthaggi’s ‘Petrol Price War’?

At lunchtime on Sunday, December 21 ‘PetrolSpy’ had Endeavour Grantville at $182.9 per litre for unleaded while Wonthaggi's new Mobil was $1.59.5. It pays to shop around.

The new Wonthaggi Mobil Service Station has put the cat amongst the pigeons by dropping petrol prices to $1.59.5 per litre forcing the others in town to follow the leader but how excited should we be getting?

AT LUNCHTIME on Sunday, December 21 the ‘PetrolSpy’ website had Endeavour Grantville at $182.9 per litre for unleaded and $191.9 diesel.

At Wonthaggi, where there’s a petrol price war going on following the opening of the new Mobil Service Station on the corner of McKenzie Street and Korumburra, the lowest you’ll get unleaded is $1.59.5 per litre.

That’s a full 23.4 cents per litre less or $11.70 off a 50-litre refill.

Nothing to be sneezed at but how excited should we be getting?

Yes, certainly, the other petrol stations in Wonthaggi have come to the party with Wonthaggi BP $1.64.9 for unleaded and $175.9 for diesel, Shell out on White Road the same and Liberty a shade cheaper at $1.62.9 for ULP and $1.73.9 for diesel.

The real comparison is what the same petrol stations are charging at Leongatha where Leongatha BP is $1.73.9 for unleaded and $185.9 for diesel and Mobil Leongatha $1.69.5 ULP and $1.82.5 for diesel.

That’s a 10 cents/litre saving between the two Mobil service stations and a 9 cents/litre saving between the two BPs, or about $5 on a 50-litre refill.

But, you’re not going to travel between towns for that.

Travelling east, at Bairnsdale, for example, BP prices are $177.9 ULP and $189.9 diesel and Mobil $1.69.9 ULP and $1.86.9 for diesel.

The cheapest price in Melbourne on Sunday was $1.56.7 ULP and $1.68.7 for diesel at Costco Moorabbin but there were plenty of petrol stations showing $1.57.9 for unleaded.

So, the reality is that Wonthaggi’s so-called “Petrol Price War” prices today are barely keeping pace with the everyday discount price you can find in Melbourne.

But, as one customer at the new Mobil in Wonthaggi said last Saturday: “I’ll take it! That’s $10 I’ve saved on what it cost me last week.”

They say “shop around” especially when filling up over the summer holidays, and while you’re not going to save much, it’s those that respond to the cheaper prices that keep the petrol retailers on their toes.

Here’s what a few people had to say on the Sentinel-Times Facebook page last week: