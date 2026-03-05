Inverloch EV recharge station open for business

Bass Coast Shire has confirmed the four EV recharge stations at Wonthaggi, Newhaven, Grantville and Inverloch are all now operational.

Inverloch’s EV charger is now online and fully operational 12 months after it was first installed at the Ramsey Boulevard carpark behind the Bunurong Environment Centre.

Bass Coast Shire Council has confirmed the four EV charge stations at Wonthaggi, Newhaven, Grantville and Inverloch are all fully operational.

The Bunurong Environment Centre was selected for Inverloch because it was considered to be a high-use tourist destination that would help to address barriers to EV uptake, including range anxiety and town connectivity.

Each site was anticipated to be completed in 2 to 3 weeks, but it has taken 12 months to finish the EV recharge station at Inverloch after work began in March last year.

The $642,000 project across four sites was jointly funded by Bass Coast Shire Council and Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action (DECCA).

The EV charger at the Newhaven Visitor Centre is located on the Phillip Island Tourist Road at Newhaven, the Grantville Transaction Centre is at 1504 Bass Highway, Grantville and the Wonthaggi ArtSpace is at 2 Bent Street, Wonthaggi.