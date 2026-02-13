Inverloch ranked second best weekend escape in Australia

Accommodation giant Airbnb has named Inverloch as the second best weekend getaway destination in Australia as part of a new "weekending" travel trend targeting burnt-out workers.

Inverloch has been named the second best weekend getaway destination in Australia, with accommodation giant Airbnb declaring 2026 the year of "weekending" for time-poor and burnt-out workers.

The coastal town was pipped only by Warrnambool for the top spot, giving Victoria a clean sweep of the top two positions in the national rankings released last week.

New research commissioned by Airbnb found three in four Australian workers do not take regular holidays, while nearly 90 per cent find it difficult to take time away from work.

The solution, according to Airbnb, is "weekending" - short regional getaways that deliver a mental reset without the planning load of a traditional holiday.

Inverloch was described as "a charming coastal town loved for its family-friendly beaches, scenic coastal drive and calm nature walks" that is just two hours from Melbourne.

"You could clock off work on a Friday arvo, arrive in time for dinner and then lap up the entire weekend," Time Out wrote in its coverage of the rankings.

Tourists explore the Inverloch foreshore and driftwood sculpture.

The research found eight in 10 Australians say short trips help them unwind faster than long holidays, while nearly 70 per cent want more spontaneity in their future travel.

For parents the juggle is even more real, with 85 per cent saying something always gets in the way of taking a longer break and more than half citing cost as the biggest barrier.

Psychologist Sabina Read said short trips of two to four days provide enough novel experience to shift the brain back into active memory making.

"The stress of daily life can also lead to burnout," Ms Read said.

"While we can't always take extended time away from work to shut off, short trips offer enough distance from routine to lower cortisol, the hormone that causes stress, helping to keep burnout at bay."

Nearly half of working Australians reported that a two to three-hour drive is enough to switch off, making local getaways just as effective for rest and relaxation as stints abroad.

Airbnb's country manager for Australia Susan Wheeldon said weekend travellers brought new energy to local communities.

Dirty Three Wines at Inverloch is a popular destination for weekend visitors.

"Weekenders keep cafes busy and markets buzzing throughout the year," Ms Wheeldon said.

"It's great for locals, and it gives visitors a real feel for what makes an area special."

The full top 10 weekend destinations were Warrnambool, Inverloch, Mandurah (WA), Pokolbin (NSW), Callala (NSW), Maleny (Qld), North Stradbroke Island (Qld), Tanunda (SA), Port Willunga (SA), Bicheno (Tas) and Penguin (Tas).