Inverloch thief learns his lesson the hard way

A LOCAL primary school will have a much smoother start to the school year thanks to the efforts of Wonthaggi Police who apprehended a would-be thief in the act of allegedly robbing Inverloch Primary.

Police have thwarted an attempt to rob a local school of computers and other electronic devices in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A LOCAL primary school will have a much smoother start to the school year thanks to the efforts of Wonthaggi Police who apprehended a would-be thief in the act of allegedly robbing Inverloch Primary.

According to a report posted on the Bass Coast Police Service Area Eyewatch page it was very early in the morning of Wednesday, January 21, not long after midnight that they swooped on 39-year-old male in the grounds of the school in Bayview Avenue Inverloch.

“The male, of no fixed place of abode in the general Inverloch area, was located within a block of classrooms at the educational facility, and when challenged by police, he made a bad choice and ran away, but did not get far,” according to police.

“A good person in the community assisted in providing access to the educational facility, and then the man made some poor attempts at hiding. Suffice to say, your local police got the handcuffs on him, and he was soon assisting police with their enquires.”

The male was allegedly located with multiple stolen laptop computers and other electronic devices which belonged to the educational facility.

An amount of two different illicit drugs were also allegedly located, along with an alleged controlled weapon.

The male was charged with the following offences:

Burglary

Commit Indictable Offence Whilst On Bail

Going Equipped To Steal

Possess Drugs Of Dependence (Methyl Amphetamine)

Possess Drug Of Dependence (1,4-Butanddiol)

Possess Controlled Weapon

The alleged offender was remanded in custody awaiting a court appearance in the coming days.

If you have any information about this matter, contact Crime Stoppers Victoria on 1800 333 000 or on the website HERE

Information can be provided anonymously.