Island rallies for the kids with expanded Good Friday Appeal festival

Youki Innes at his jetty jump on Phillip Island.

PHILLIP Island is gearing up for its biggest Good Friday Appeal fundraising effort yet with a series of community events running from March 21 to April 3.

What began as a single creative fundraiser last year has grown into a coordinated campaign across the island with local businesses hosting events to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital.

The story starts with Catherine Drazzi who approached Anne-Marie Branch with an idea to re-energise fundraising on the island after contributions declined following COVID.

Ms Branch took the concept to the Phillip Island Tenpin Bowling and Entertainment Centre and the inaugural PJ Party Disco Bowling Night was born.

Families arrived in pyjamas and the lanes were packed. By the end of the night almost $7000 had been raised.

That success sparked something bigger.

This year the campaign has expanded to include events at the tenpin bowling centre, Phillip Island Golf Club, Wildlife Coast Cruises, A Maze’N Things, Clay and Co Creative Cafe, Grumpys Mini Golf, Ember and Oak and more.

Activities range from family bowling sessions and creative workshops to twilight cruises, mini golf and sporting competitions.

At the heart of this year’s campaign is local ambassador Youki Innes aged 28.

Born with cerebral palsy Mr Innes grew up on Phillip Island and spent much of his childhood in and out of the Royal Children’s Hospital.

His mother Sayuri Innes said the care the family received was life-changing.

“I often picture us as a small tray, trembling and fragile, carefully carried by so many hands - doctors, nurses, therapists, orthotists, hospital staff, cleaners and the wonderful volunteers,” she said.

“They held us steady and guided us through Youki’s childhood.”

Mrs Innes recalled stopping in front of a bronze statue of a mother holding her baby at the old hospital in Parkville.

“I would gently touch the baby’s head - sometimes with tears praying for a successful surgery, sometimes with a smile giving thanks for good progress,” she said.

“The baby’s head shone brightly, polished smooth by the touch of hundreds of parents who must have stood there just as I did.”

Recently Mr Innes completed a jetty jump showing the determination that defines him.

Despite ongoing health challenges he continues to live an active life within the community.

“Having Youki nominated as an ambassador for the Good Friday Appeal this year is such a great honour for our family,” Mrs Innes said.

“It is our simple and heartfelt thank you to the hospital and to all the people whose care and kindness carried us through those years.”

Behind the scenes a dedicated committee of Ms Branch, Ms Drazzi, Simon Hartley and Jeremy Westaway along with volunteers Kylie Vines and Bronte Foote has been working to bring the expanded vision to life.

Phillip Island and San Remo Rotary has also supported the campaign and will play a key role in backing the Good Friday finale on the lawn at Berninneit.

Local business ArchiSign has donated and installed four roadside promotional signs across the island to boost the campaign’s visibility.

The campaign will culminate on Good Friday with Phillip Island and San Remo Rotary presents Good Friday on the Lawn at Berninneit with activities for all ages.

Updates and event details can be found on Good Friday Appeal Phillip Island on Facebook and Instagram.