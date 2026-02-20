It’s Chinese New Year time but are the signs good for you?

It's Chinese Lunar New Year time and the celebrations of the ‘Year of the Horse’ kick off in Melbourne's Chinatown this Sunday, March 22 but what do the signs say about you?

The Chinese New Year celebrations kick off in Melbourne this Sunday, February 22.

IT’S Chinese Lunar New Year time and the Melbourne Chinatown Business Association (MCBA) kicks off its celebrations of the ‘Year of the Horse’ in Chinatown this Sunday, March 22 between 9am and 10pm.

The precinct in Little Bourke Street, Russell Street, Chinatown Plaza and Golden Square Car Park comes alive with lion and dragon dances, a cultural parade, performances, family activities and food and market stalls featuring food, retail, arts and community groups.

The Year of the Fire Horse spans from February 17, 2026, to February 6, 2027. This year is supposed to be characterized by optimism, opportunity, and strong public confidence, particularly driven by advancements in technology like AI.

People born in this year are expected to exhibit traits such as independence, action, and charisma, making it a time for bold decisions and rapid transformations.

The Fire element intensifies the Horse's energy, bringing passion and courage, but also emphasizing the importance of grounding oneself before making significant choices.

So, what sign of the Chinese Zodiac’s 12-year cycle we you born under, and what does it mean?

Here’s a clear summary of each sign and its traditional meanings:

Rat Years: 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020. Traits: Intelligent, resourceful, adaptable, quick-witted. Strengths: Clever problem-solvers, good with money Challenges: Can be opportunistic or secretive

Ox Years: 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021. Traits: Reliable, strong, determined, patient. Strengths: Hardworking and trustworthy. Challenges: Stubborn, resistant to change

Tiger Years: 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022. Traits: Brave, confident, competitive. Strengths: Natural leaders, passionate. Challenges: Impulsive, rebellious

Rabbit Years: 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023. Traits: Gentle, elegant, kind, cautious. Strengths: Diplomatic, artistic. Challenges: Overly sensitive, indecisive

Dragon Years: 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024. Traits: Charismatic, ambitious, energetic. Strengths: Confident, visionary. Challenges: Arrogant, impatient

Snake Years: 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025. Traits: Wise, intuitive, mysterious. Strengths: Deep thinkers, strategic. Challenges: Secretive, suspicious

Horse Years: 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026. Traits: Energetic, independent, sociable. Strengths: Enthusiastic and adventurous. Challenges: Restless, impatient

Goat (Sheep) Years: 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027. Traits: Creative, gentle, compassionate. Strengths: Artistic, empathetic. Challenges: Pessimistic, overly dependent

Monkey Years: 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028. Traits: Curious, clever, playful. Strengths: Innovative, humorous. Challenges: Mischievous, inconsistent

Rooster Years: 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029. Traits: Observant, hardworking, confident. Strengths: Organized, honest. Challenges: Critical, perfectionist

Dog Years: 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030. Traits: Loyal, honest, protective. Strengths: Responsible and trustworthy. Challenges: Anxious, overly cautious

Pig Years: 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031. Traits: Generous, sincere, easygoing. Strengths: Compassionate and optimistic. Challenges: Naive, indulgent.

The zodiac follows the lunar calendar, so the year typically begins between late January and mid-February (Chinese New Year).

Each year also combines with one of the Five Elements (Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, Water), creating a 60-year cycle, and adding complexity to individual characteristics. For example, these were the different variants of the Horse years:

Wood Horse (1954, 2014)

Fire Horse (1966, 2026)

Earth Horse (1918, 1978)

Metal Horse (1930, 1990)

Water Horse (1942, 2002)

Compatibility between signs plays a big role in traditional Chinese astrology.